Police hunt hit-and-run driver in Dundee
- 15 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is being treated for a head injury after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Dundee.
He was taken to hospital after being knocked to the ground in the incident on Pitkerro Road at about 20:00 on Friday.
Police are trying to trace the driver of a silver car which they believe was involved in the accident.
Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.