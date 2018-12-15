Tayside and Central Scotland

Police hunt hit-and-run driver in Dundee

  • 15 December 2018
Image caption The man was struck by a car on Pitkerro Road

A man is being treated for a head injury after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Dundee.

He was taken to hospital after being knocked to the ground in the incident on Pitkerro Road at about 20:00 on Friday.

Police are trying to trace the driver of a silver car which they believe was involved in the accident.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.

