Image copyright Google Image caption The body was discovered on Carnoustie beach near Barry Burn

Police are investigating after a body was washed up on a beach near a hotel in Angus.

The discovery was made at about 12:40 on Sunday at Carnoustie beach, near Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

The Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue were also alerted but were then stood down. An area near the Barry Burn has been cordoned off.

Police confirmed a recovery operation was under way and that inquiries were at an early stage.