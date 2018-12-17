Signals fault causes rail disruption

Image copyright SNS/PA

A problem with signalling at Perth has led to widespread disruption on Scotland's railways.

Services to Inverness and Aberdeen from Glasgow and Edinburgh have been terminating at Perth. Ticket acceptance on buses has been arranged.

By 07:00, ScotRail said the fault had been fixed but disruption was likely until 09:00.

The disruption has also caused delays in the central belt, including to services between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

ScotRail had already announced the cancellation of a number of trains, mainly because of staff shortages.

Passengers have reported overcrowding on services which have been running.

A new timetable which started last week was intended to improve ScotRail services.