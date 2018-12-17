An officer who Tasered a man following a four-hour siege in a Dundee flat acted justifiably, Scotland's police watchdog has ruled.

Police were called to the flat in July following reports of a disturbance.

The man threatened to stab any police officer who attempted to enter the flat and refused to leave the property.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said the officer's actions were "necessary, proportionate and justified in the circumstances."

A Pirc report into the incident said that officers attempted to persuade the 32-year-old to leave the flat.

It said: "Eventually he became unresponsive, causing the officers to become concerned.

"Armed officers then forced entry to re-establish communication with the man and ensure the safety of those inside the flat."

One of the officers believed the man was going to get a weapon from the kitchen and he discharged the Taser to stop him, striking the man on the back.

The report said: "The man was immediately incapacitated, removing any threat to those inside the flat and the police officers present.

"The man was then arrested and later pled guilty to a breach of the peace."