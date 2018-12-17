Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was discovered in Barry Burn at Carnoustie beach

Police investigating the unexplained death of a man in Angus have appealed for a taxi driver who may have dropped him off to come forward.

The man's body was found in the Barry Burn in Carnoustie at about 12:40 on Sunday.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances.

It is believed that the driver picked up the man in Broughty Ferry at 23:13 on Saturday and dropped him off in Carnoustie.

The man's identity will be released following a formal identification.

The man is believed to have been picked up in Brook Street or Fort Street.

The taxi was described as a black people carrier with a sliding rear door and an orange light on the roof.