Rail delays in central Scotland after person hit by train

  • 17 December 2018
ScotRail train Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ScotRail services have been disrupted between Stirling and Perth

Rail services have been disrupted in central Scotland after a person was hit by a train between Stirling and Perth.

ScotRail put on replacement buses as services were unable to run between the two stations.

National Rail announced on social media that the line had reopened at about 22:30.

It tweeted: "Trains are beginning to return to normal, however, we anticipate services will remain disrupted until the end of service."

No details have been released about the person's condition but ScotRail said its staff were working closely with the emergency services.

