Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption PC Dean Morrison's body was discovered in the Barry Burn in Carnoustie on Sunday

Police piecing together the last movements of an officer whose body was found at a burn in Angus have issued a renewed appeal for information.

PC Dean Morrison's body was discovered in the Barry Burn in Carnoustie at about 12:40 on Sunday.

Detectives said the 40-year-old's death was being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

Police have issued a description of the clothing PC Morrison was last seen wearing on Saturday evening.

He wore a dark grey puffer jacket, dark shirt, black trousers and brown shoes.

Police are searching for a multi-coloured Next scarf that PC Morrison was known to have been wearing on Saturday.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Officers are trying to trace a taxi driver who may have dropped PC Morrison off in Carnoustie

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw PC Morrison between 23:12 on Saturday and 12.40 on Sunday.

They also said it was "absolutely vital" that a taxi driver who may have dropped off PC Morrison in Carnoustie after picking him up in Broughty Ferry on Saturday night comes forward.

Officers will conduct further searches in Carnoustie this week.

Det Insp Ray Birnie said: "We are treating his death as unexplained and at this stage there is nothing to indicate it is suspicious.

"However, we need to find out what happened to Dean so that we can provide his family with the answers they both need and deserve."

A Tayside Division Facebook post confirming PC Morrison's death has received more than 1,300 messages of sympathy.