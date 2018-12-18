Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Steve Dunlop, Remi de Verdilhac, and John Alexander signed the memorandum on Monday

A memorandum of understanding aimed at repurposing Dundee's Michelin factory when it closes in 2020 has been signed.

The Michelin-Scotland Alliance will see the tyre manufacturer work with Scottish Enterprise, Dundee City Council and "other strategic partners".

Michelin told the factory's workers in November that it intended to close the plant with the loss of all 845 jobs.

The alliance aims to develop a manufacturing, remanufacturing, recycling and low carbon transport hub.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Scottish Enterprise chief executive Steve Dunlop, Michelin general secretary Remi de Verdilhac, and Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

Mr Verdilhac said: "I would like to express my gratitude first and foremost to our workforce who have reacted with great dignity and professionalism in the light of recent events. Their future is our priority."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michelin announced in November it would close the plant by mid-2020

The Unite union, which represents the majority of the workforce, welcomed the memorandum of understanding.

Marc Jackson, the union's convener at the plant, said: "Michelin could have walked away after their announcement but the company have listened, which must be acknowledged.

"However, the reality is that a significant number of jobs will be lost.

"Unite throughout this process is determined to get the best deal for every employee on site whether it is for those who wish to leave or those who wish to find new employment on site."

Economy Secretary Derek Mackay said: "I welcome Michelin's formal commitment to work in partnership to develop the next phase of their presence in Scotland, including the skills and the capacity of their workforce and the transformation of the site."