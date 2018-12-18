Actor Stuart McQuarrie is to face trial over accusations that his pedigree hunting hound slaughtered sheep.

Mr McQuarrie, 55, is said to have been in charge of the dog when the animal allegedly chased and bit sheep "to their distress, injury and death".

The alleged incident is said to have taken place on farmland at Dumbrock Muir, Strathblane, on 24 March.

Mr McQuarrie was not present at Stirling Sheriff Court when a plea of not guilty was tendered on his behalf.

The single charge against him alleges that the 28 Days Later star, who also appeared in the first Trainspotting film as Gav, was both the owner and the person in charge of the animal.

'Worried livestock'

The Korthals Griffon, which is classified by the Kennel Club as a gundog, is said to have "worried livestock, namely sheep, by chasing and biting them to their distress, injury, and death."

His solicitor, Stephen Maguire, said: "Mr McQuarrie has work commitments in London and cannot be personally present today."

The actor was preparing for his role as Stan in the Pulitzer-winning play about middle-America, "Sweat", which makes its UK debut at the Donmar Warehouse in Covent Garden on Wednesday.

Sheriff Simon Collins set a trial date for March.

The Korthals Griffon, first bred in 1873, is rare in the UK and used primarily as a hunting dog for upland game birds as well as waterfowl.