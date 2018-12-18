One person injured in three-vehicle crash on M9
- 18 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the M9 near Bannockburn.
Police Scotland said the collision happened on the northbound section of the motorway near junction 10, Craigforth, at about 19:35.
The force would not say if the casualty was male or female and no details have been released about their condition.
The M9 remains closed northbound at the M80 and diversions are in place via the M876.