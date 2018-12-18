One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the M9 near Bannockburn.

Police Scotland said the collision happened on the northbound section of the motorway near junction 10, Craigforth, at about 19:35.

The force would not say if the casualty was male or female and no details have been released about their condition.

The M9 remains closed northbound at the M80 and diversions are in place via the M876.