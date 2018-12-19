Tayside and Central Scotland

Three injured in multi-vehicle crash on M9

  • 19 December 2018

Three people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the M9 near Bannockburn.

Police Scotland said the collision happened on the northbound section of the motorway near junction 10, Craigforth, at about 19:35 on Tuesday.

The incident involved two cars and a lorry.

Two men and a woman were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the road was closed northbound for several hours while an investigation was carried out.

