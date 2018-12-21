Tayside and Central Scotland

Person dies after cottage fire in Highland Perthshire

  • 21 December 2018

One person has died following a blaze at a cottage in Highland Perthshire.

The emergency services were called to the property in Fortingall, near Aberfeldy, at about 07:15.

Police said formal identification of the person has still to be carried out.

A Tayside Division spokeswoman said inquiries were at an early stage and a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue service has been launched.

