Person dies after cottage fire in Highland Perthshire
- 21 December 2018
One person has died following a blaze at a cottage in Highland Perthshire.
The emergency services were called to the property in Fortingall, near Aberfeldy, at about 07:15.
Police said formal identification of the person has still to be carried out.
A Tayside Division spokeswoman said inquiries were at an early stage and a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue service has been launched.