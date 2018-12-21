Two boys injured after being hit by van in Invergowrie
21 December 2018
Two boys have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a van.
The incident happened at about 12:10 on Friday at Errol Road in Invergowrie, on the outskirts of Dundee.
The children, thought to be eight years old, were taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital, but are not thought to have been seriously injured.
Police could not confirm reports that the collision happened near Invergowrie Primary in the town.