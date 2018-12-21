Image copyright Google Image caption Invergowrie Primary School on Errol Road

Two boys have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a van.

The incident happened at about 12:10 on Friday at Errol Road in Invergowrie, on the outskirts of Dundee.

The children, thought to be eight years old, were taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital, but are not thought to have been seriously injured.

Police could not confirm reports that the collision happened near Invergowrie Primary in the town.