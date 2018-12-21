Image caption Police said the disturbance involved a number of teenage males at Dundee railway station

A man has suffered head injuries following a disturbance involving a number of people at Dundee railway station.

Police said a number of teenage males had been involved in the incident, near the city's waterfront.

The injured man was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew in attendance.

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the disturbance to contact police.