Man injured in Dundee railway station disturbance
- 21 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has suffered head injuries following a disturbance involving a number of people at Dundee railway station.
Police said a number of teenage males had been involved in the incident, near the city's waterfront.
The injured man was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew in attendance.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the disturbance to contact police.