Police officers are searching for a vulnerable young man who went missing while attending a theatre show with his family.

Jack Martin, 18, was last seen at the Macrobert Arts Centre at the University of Stirling at about 21:45 on Friday.

He lives in the Callander area but has not returned home.

Officers involved in the investigation said Jack has issues with his speech and "may present much younger than his physical age".

It is understood he was last seen by his family going to the toilet during the interval of a show at the Macrobert theatre.

Jack is described as having short dark hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a white and purple shirt underneath a navy hooded jacket.

Insp Steven Hoggan said: "Jack is extremely vulnerable and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

"We have a number of police resources around the university searching for him.

"It is possibly he may have wandered off on foot towards the city centre or in the Callander direction."