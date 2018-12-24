Youths identified after disturbance at station
- 24 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have identified more than 20 youths who they believe were involved in a disturbance at Dundee railway station.
The incident took place at about 17:45 on Friday.
Police Scotland said 23 people aged between 14 and 17 from Dundee, Perth and Invergowrie had been identified.
A police spokesman said: "A number have already been charged for their involvement and those who haven't yet will be in due course."
A man was treated for a head injury following the incident.