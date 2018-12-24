Police have identified more than 20 youths who they believe were involved in a disturbance at Dundee railway station.

The incident took place at about 17:45 on Friday.

Police Scotland said 23 people aged between 14 and 17 from Dundee, Perth and Invergowrie had been identified.

A police spokesman said: "A number have already been charged for their involvement and those who haven't yet will be in due course."

A man was treated for a head injury following the incident.