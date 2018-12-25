Tayside and Central Scotland

One person seriously injured in car accident near Perth

  • 25 December 2018

One person has been seriously injured in a road traffic accident near Perth.

The A9 north of Luncarty was closed in both directions following the incident, which took place just before 14:00 on Christmas Day.

Police Scotland said that they expected the road to be closed for "some time".

They added that only one car was involved in the incident.

