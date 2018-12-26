Teen accused of traffic cone bus damage

Image copyright Google Image caption A traffic cone was thrown from the Wellgate Centre car park

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a traffic cone was thrown from a car park roof into the path of a bus in Dundee.

The driver narrowly escaped serious injury when the cone smashed the windscreen, showering him with glass.

The cone was thrown from the roof of the Wellgate Centre car park on 27 November.

Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing to identify others involved in the incident.