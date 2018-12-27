Gas leak forces closure of road in Perth
- 27 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A gas leak has forced the closure of a road in Perth city centre.
Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) have closed a section of St Catherine's Road, where it becomes one-way, to traffic in order to deal with the incident.
It said access to the neighbouring retail park is unaffected and local diversions are in place for residents and motorists.
SGN said it was "too early to say" how long repairs to the gas main would take.