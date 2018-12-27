Tayside and Central Scotland

Gas leak forces closure of road in Perth

  • 27 December 2018

A gas leak has forced the closure of a road in Perth city centre.

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) have closed a section of St Catherine's Road, where it becomes one-way, to traffic in order to deal with the incident.

It said access to the neighbouring retail park is unaffected and local diversions are in place for residents and motorists.

SGN said it was "too early to say" how long repairs to the gas main would take.

