Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the incident, which involved a Land Rover Defender, happened on Cornton Road at about 23:10 on Thursday

A 29-year-old man has died after he was struck by a Land Rover in Bridge of Allan, near Stirling.

Police said the incident happened on Cornton Road at about 23:10 on Thursday.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokeswoman said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Insp Andrew Thomson said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the pedestrian at this time and we will continue to provide them with all the support they may require.

"The driver of the Land Rover stopped immediately following this incident and we have noted a statement from them, but we are keen to hear from other motorists or members of the public who may have been in the area and witnessed exactly what happened.

"If you believe you have information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately."