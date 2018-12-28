Image copyright Google Image caption Falkirk Sheriff Court was told Allan West sent the card "just to be neighbourly"

A man who wrote an obscene message in a Christmas card to a female neighbour has been jailed for two months.

Allan West, 64, posted the card through the woman's door on Christmas Day afternoon.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that the recipient, who had received another card from West earlier in the day, was "shocked and alarmed" and called the police.

West told police he had sent the card "just to be neighbourly."

Prosecutor Ann Orr told the court: "He was asked if it was an appropriate thing to write in a Christmas card and he said 'no'."

West, of Grangemouth, admitted sending a sexual written communication without the recipient's consent.

Murray Aitken, defending, said: "He was alone on Christmas Day and he was hoping for some company.

"Inexplicably, through alcohol, he has sent something which caused her to call the police."

Sheriff Simon Collins told West: "I don't think there is an alternative to custody."