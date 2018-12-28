Man and woman injured after bus collision in Dundee
- 28 December 2018
A man and woman have been injured after being struck by a bus in Dundee city centre.
The incident happened at a pedestrian crossing on Dock Street, near the back of the Caird Hall, shortly before 13:45.
The man and woman, who are both believed to be in their 30s, were treated by paramedics at the scene.
They were taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital, and their condition is currently unknown.
Police sealed off Dock Street at its junctions with Crichton Street and Commercial Street following the incident.