Tayside and Central Scotland

Street sealed off after Dundee disturbance

  • 28 December 2018
Leith Walk area Image copyright Google

Police are in attendance at an incident in Dundee.

Officers are at a property in Leith Walk after concerns were raised about people inside the address.

No-one has been injured, but the cordon remains in place and Forth Crescent has been sealed off "as a precaution".

Police said the incident was contained and there was no threat to the public.

