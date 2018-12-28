Street sealed off after Dundee disturbance
- 28 December 2018
Police are in attendance at an incident in Dundee.
Officers are at a property in Leith Walk after concerns were raised about people inside the address.
No-one has been injured, but the cordon remains in place and Forth Crescent has been sealed off "as a precaution".
Police said the incident was contained and there was no threat to the public.