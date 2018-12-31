Man who died in Bridge of Allan collision named
- 31 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 29-year-old man who died after being struck by a Land Rover in Bridge of Allan has been named as Fraser Ross from Alloa.
The incident happened on Cornton Road at about 23:10 on Thursday.
Mr Ross sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Insp Andrew Thomson said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with Fraser's family and our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident."