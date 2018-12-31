Tayside and Central Scotland

Man who died in Bridge of Allan collision named

  • 31 December 2018
A 29-year-old man who died after being struck by a Land Rover in Bridge of Allan has been named as Fraser Ross from Alloa.

The incident happened on Cornton Road at about 23:10 on Thursday.

Mr Ross sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Insp Andrew Thomson said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with Fraser's family and our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident."

