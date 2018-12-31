School and cars damaged by vandals in Perth and Kinross
31 December 2018
Police have appealed for information after cars and a secondary school were vandalised in Perth and Kinross.
Officers said at least eight cars were deliberately scratched in Blairgowrie's Park Drive and Harriet Row between 19:00 on Thursday and 12:00 on Friday.
Vandals also caused about £700 worth of damage to the Community School of Auchterarder after smashing a window and breaking seating.
The school was targeted some time between 23 December and 28 December.