Tayside and Central Scotland

School and cars damaged by vandals in Perth and Kinross

  • 31 December 2018

Police have appealed for information after cars and a secondary school were vandalised in Perth and Kinross.

Officers said at least eight cars were deliberately scratched in Blairgowrie's Park Drive and Harriet Row between 19:00 on Thursday and 12:00 on Friday.

Vandals also caused about £700 worth of damage to the Community School of Auchterarder after smashing a window and breaking seating.

The school was targeted some time between 23 December and 28 December.

