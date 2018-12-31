Gleneagles hotel evacuated after fire

Image copyright PA Image caption A fire was reported on the second floor of the five-storey property near Aucheterarder

More than 20 firefighters have attended an incident at Gleneagles in Perthshire after a fire at the luxury hotel.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call at about 16:10 after a fire on the second floor of the five-storey property.

The hotel, which was due to host a black-tie Hogmanay event, was evacuated as a result.

The fire service said there were no reports of any casualties. They remain at the scene.

Staff at the hotel, near Auchterarder, tweeted their thanks to the fire service following the incident.

They said: "The Fire Service was alerted at 4:06pm, following the activation of our alarm caused by a small fire in the hotel.

"The hotel was evacuated immediately, firefighters arrived at the hotel and extinguished the fire quickly, and thankfully nobody was hurt."