Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Part of the Nethergate has been sealed off while police investigate the man's death

Police are investigating after a man died following a disturbance in the Nethergate area of Dundee.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident, which is believed to have involved a number of people, at about 01:15.

An unidentified man who was found injured was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he later died.

Police Scotland said the man's death was being treated as unexplained and have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Ross Fitzgerald said: "We know that a number of people were in the area around the time of this incident, which happened on Nethergate close to the Overgate shopping centre.

"We would ask anyone who witnessed any disturbance or who has any other information which could assist the police investigation to come forward if you haven't already spoken to an officer.

"A police presence is likely to be maintained in the area for some time while inquiries continue and the public are thanked for their patience and understanding."