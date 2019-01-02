Image caption Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident

Police have appealed for help to identify a man who died following an incident in Dundee on New Year's Day.

The man was found injured after a disturbance in the Nethergate area at about 01:15 and died in hospital. Police said a number of people were thought to have been involved.

The dead man was white, aged in his 40s or 50s, with short ginger hair.

He was wearing a two-tone light and dark blue Berghaus rain jacket, faded denim jeans and dark brown shoes.

He was also wearing a distinctive silver Cartier watch with gold studs.

He is known to have arrived at the scene of the incident from the area of Whitehall Crescent and Union Street in Dundee.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained.

Det Insp Ross Fitzgerald said "I would urge anyone with information which could help identify this man who has sadly died to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible.

"Our inquiries continue into the incident itself and I could also ask anyone who witnessed a disturbance in the Nethergate area or who has any other information which could assist the police investigation to come forward if you haven't already spoken to an officer."