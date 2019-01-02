Image caption The Ochils Mountain Rescue Team was called out

A paraglider has been rescued after crashing near Stirling.

The crash happened on Dunmyat in the Ochil Hills at 15:30 on Wednesday.

The Ochils Mountain Rescue Team and Scottish Ambulance Service were called out along with a helicopter that was due to airlift the man to hospital.

Kev Mitchell, service manager of the Ochils Mountain Rescue Team, said the man was treated by one of the team doctors before the helicopter arrived.