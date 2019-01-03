Road closed following serious collision near Comrie
- 3 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Perthshire road has been closed in both directions following a multi-vehicle collision.
The incident happened on the A85 near Comrie shortly after 10:30.
At least one person is understood to have been injured in the collision.
Traffic Scotland is advising drivers to take alternative routes and to expect delays.