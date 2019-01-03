Tayside and Central Scotland

Road closed following serious collision near Comrie

  • 3 January 2019

A Perthshire road has been closed in both directions following a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident happened on the A85 near Comrie shortly after 10:30.

At least one person is understood to have been injured in the collision.

Traffic Scotland is advising drivers to take alternative routes and to expect delays.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites