Image caption Police sealed off the area after finding the device in Allan Peach's home

A former Royal Marine was caught with a pipe bomb in his flat and equipment to make more devices, a court heard.

Allan Peach stored the improvised explosive device (IED) in a safe at his home in Dundee.

His block of flats had to be evacuated as army bomb disposal experts were called in.

Peach, who was jailed for three years in 2012 after causing a blast at a Dundee tenement, admitted the new offence at the High Court in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old admitted a further charge of possessing CS spray.

He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing later this month.

Explosive device

A judge heard how 19 cans of the gas, which Peach had been selling for up to £90, were also discovered at his home.

He later told police: "I'm not a bad man. I'm just trying to make ends meet."

The court was told that police had raided Peach's home last September and that he had handed a set of safe keys to officers.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar: "On opening it, police observed what appeared to be an improvised explosive device.

"It had been manufactured from a copper pipe with end caps attached and a fuse at one end."

Exclusion zone

Nearby homes were evacuated and a 100m exclusion zone set up amid fears of potential danger.

The substance inside the device was a mixture of powders indicating the pipe bomb was a "poorly made low-explosive".

It had been constructed with brass fittings normally used by plumbers and a "pyrotechnic fuse" attached.

Mr McVicar added: "It is unlikely, therefore, that the IED would function as expected."

The prosecutor said Peach had "sufficient material" to "make a further nine pipe bombs".

He told the court: "It is possible that even such poorly made low-explosives could have functioned either partially or entirely."