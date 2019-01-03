A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Dundee.

The man was found injured following a disturbance in the Nethergate area at about 01:15 on New Year's Day and died later in hospital.

Police originally appealed for information on the deceased man but now say they are "confident" of his identity.

The teenager is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

Det Insp Ross Fitzgerald said: "I'd like to thank the public for providing information to us so far.

"Our inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to follow positive lines of inquiry in relation to other people involved in the incident.

"I would urge any witnesses who haven't already spoken to police to come forward."