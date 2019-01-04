Man who died in city centre 'murder' named
- 4 January 2019
A 62-year-old man who died following an altercation in Dundee city centre on New Year's Day has been named.
Brian Fox, from Dundee, was found injured in the Nethergate area at about 01:15 and died later in Ninewells Hospital.
Police Scotland confirmed that they were treating Mr Fox's death as murder.
Two men, aged 19 and 24, are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with his death.
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with assaults linked to the incident.