The Scottish government has announced a further £50m investment in the Tay Cities Region Deal.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said £40m will be invested in the Cross Tay Link Road, which will link the A9 over the River Tay.

The remaining £10m will fund an "industrial investment programme" supporting manufacturing businesses.

The Scottish and UK governments previously confirmed they would each invest £150m in the deal.

Ms Sturgeon announced the additional Scottish government funding during a visit to Perth.

She said: "Our further £50m investment in the Tay cities region will support transport infrastructure and manufacturing projects, benefiting people and businesses and ensuring the area continues to grow and thrive.

"As well as opening up land for new housing and employment sites, the Cross Tay Link Road will reduce traffic congestion in and around Perth and improve the air quality in the city centre and Bridgend."

'Hugely welcome'

The Cross Tay Link Road would cross the River Tay from west of the A9 and link with the A93 and A94 north of Scone.

The scheme already has two thirds of its £113m funding in place.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle said the announcement was "hugely welcome".

He said: "This project supports the exciting expansion of Perth and Kinross, opening up new housing, industrial development and job creation in the beating heart of Scotland.

"As well as being a multi-million pound infrastructure project in itself, the road will support the growing population in the area to live life well and expand opportunities for inward investment and better connectivity across Scotland."