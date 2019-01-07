Police have appealed for information after a man was attacked by three men in Dundee.

The 39-year-old sustained head and leg injuries during the assault and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened in St Kilda Road in the St Mary's area between 18:30 and 19:00 on Sunday.

Detectives said the three men left the scene of the incident in a red Volkswagen car.