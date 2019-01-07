Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption The incident took place at a flat in Perth's Wallace Court

A 20-year-old man has admitted stabbing another man to death at a flat in Perth.

Jakub Kmieciak was originally accused of murdering Rafal Rymarkiewicz, but prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Mr Rymarkiewicz, who was 34, died from his injuries in hospital on 24 December 2017, the day after the incident in Wallace Court.

Kmieciak will be sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on 26 March.

Judge Lord Burns made an interim compulsion order for Kmieciak to be detained at the State Hospital at Carstairs.