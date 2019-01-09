Police seal off street after man injured in Perth
A man is being treated in hospital following an early morning incident in Perth.
Police sealed off Grampian Court at its junction with Crieff Road for several hours before leading another man away from the scene.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said they were called to nearby Angus Court at 01:49.
They took one man to hospital. Police said he suffered non-life threatening injuries.