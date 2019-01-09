Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Gordon Diduca died after a disturbance at a flat in Dundee's Dundonald Court

A man has told a murder trial that he saw his cousin being stabbed to death by a stranger carrying a bow and arrow.

Jason Sinclair, 22, said blood-soaked Gordon Diduca slumped to the ground outside a friend's flat in Dundee.

Jurors heard how they had been confronted by a man armed with a bow and arrow who claimed the men had been "spying" on him.

Charles Little, 32, denies murdering Mr Diduca, 24, by repeatedly striking him with a knife in September 2017.

Mr Sinclair told the High Court in Glasgow he had been at the flat in Dundee's Dundonald Court with others including labourer Mr Diduca.

He recalled how the woman who stayed there later said there was someone at her door with a bow and arrow.

Police were alerted as Mr Sinclair and Mr Diduca went out to speak to the man.

'Narrow miss'

Mr Sinclair recalled: "He was saying that we were spying on him. Myself and Gordon said we did not have a clue who he was. He then said it was our fault that he had lost his girlfriend and his job."

Jurors heard the pair asked him to put the bow down.

But Mr Sinclair said the man went on to fire an arrow which narrowly missed their female friend.

The witness added: "Myself and Gordon were hiding. Gordon was telling him to calm down, but he was just going nuts."

Mr Sinclair then said his cousin went towards the man, but ended up being "stabbed in the neck".

He said: "Gordon ran to grab the bow. It looked like he was then punching Gordon, but he was not - he stabbed him."

'Truly awful'

Mr Sinclair told the court he moved to get his cousin away before he was also attacked by the man.

He carried Mr Diduca out of the flat, where he then fell to the ground.

Mr Sinclair remembered his cousin being "covered" in blood.

Mr Little's QC Mark Stewart later put to Mr Sinclair that what happened must have been "truly awful" for those present. The witness agreed.

Mr Stewart also said: "Some of your recollections might not be exactly correct because of the effects of the passage of time. Do you think that is possible?"

Mr Sinclair: "Yes."

The trial, before Lord Matthews, continues.