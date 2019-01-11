Image copyright Greg Christison

A 50-year-old time capsule has been recovered during a redevelopment of Stirling University's sports facilities.

The capsule includes sporting relics, photographs, a 1969 exam paper and a bottle of whisky.

The time capsule was sealed within the university's Gannochy Sports Pavilion during its construction in 1969.

The university will add to the capsule before sealing it in the new building, which is due for completion next year.

Image copyright Greg Christison Image caption Currency from the late 1960s was included in the capsule

Stirling University's senior deputy principal, Prof Malcolm MacLeod, said: "It is an honour to open this time capsule which was installed in the sports pavilion by senior university staff almost 50 years ago.

"The contents are in remarkably good condition and provide an intriguing snapshot of campus life in the early years of this university, and Scotland as a whole in the late 1960s."

Commonwealth Games champion swimmer Duncan Scott said: "It's amazing to see the items contained within the time capsule, to look back at the creation of the Gannochy Sports Pavilion and think about the opportunities it has offered Stirling athletes, students, staff and the wider community over the past 50 years."