Police are hunting an inmate who has gone missing from Castle Huntly Prison near Dundee.

Grant McNamara's disappearance was reported to officers at about 14:00 on Monday.

He is believed to have connections with the Paisley area.

The 26-year-old is described as 6ft 2 in tall with short brown hair. Members of the public have been urged to contact the police if he is spotted and warned not to approach him.