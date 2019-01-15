Hunt for missing prison inmate Grant McNamara
- 15 January 2019
Police are hunting an inmate who has gone missing from Castle Huntly Prison near Dundee.
Grant McNamara's disappearance was reported to officers at about 14:00 on Monday.
He is believed to have connections with the Paisley area.
The 26-year-old is described as 6ft 2 in tall with short brown hair. Members of the public have been urged to contact the police if he is spotted and warned not to approach him.