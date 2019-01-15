Tayside and Central Scotland

Man injured after being hit by cyclist in Dundee

  • 15 January 2019

A man suffered a serious head injury after being involved in a collision with a cyclist in Dundee.

The incident happened on Victoria Road near to Ladywell Avenue at about 16:50 on Monday.

Police Scotland are appealing for the witnesses to come forward.

In particular they want to hear from any drivers who have dashcam footage of the incident.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites