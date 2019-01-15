Tayside and Central Scotland

Appeal over attempted post office robbery in Stirling

  • 15 January 2019
Drip Road post office
Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Stirling.

The incident took place at about 10:05 at a post office on Drip Road in the Raploch area of the city.

No one was injured but officers remain at the scene and say inquiries are ongoing.

Police Scotland has asked anyone with information to come forward.

