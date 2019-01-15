Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Gordon Diduca died after a disturbance at a flat in Dundee's Dundonald Court

A Dundee man has admitted stabbing a man to death after claiming he was spying on him.

Charles Little had denied murdering 24-year-old Gordon Diduca in September 2017 after showing up at a neighbour's flat armed with a bow and arrow.

The 32-year-old accused Mr Diduca of spying and claimed he was partly responsible for him losing his girlfriend and his job.

Little has now admitted the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr Diduca was at a friend's home in Dundonald Court, Dundee, on 24 September 2017.

When Little appeared at the door with the bow and arrow, he was said to have been "rabbling".

He fired an arrow which narrowly missed Mr Diduca, before stabbing him.

A witness, 22-year-old Jason Sinclair, who was Mr Diduca's cousin, told the court: "Myself and Gordon said we did not have a clue who he was.

"He said it was our fault that he had lost his girlfriend and his job."

He added: "Myself and Gordon were hiding. Gordon was telling him to calm down, but he was just going nuts.

"What we were saying to him, he was not taking in."

Image copyright Google Image caption Charles Little fired an arrow outside a flat in Dundee's Dundonald Court

Mr Sinclair then said his cousin went towards the man, but ended up being "stabbed in the neck".

He said: "Gordon ran to grab the bow. It looked like he was then punching Gordon, but he was not - he stabbed him."

Mr Sinclair recalled helping his blood-soaked cousin, who had slumped to the ground.

But Mr Sinclair added: "He could not speak. He was lying there twitching.

"The twitching stopped because he died."

The High Court in Glasgow heard evidence Little was suffering from a personality disorder at the time.

Little was said to have been acting under provocation having been threatened before the fatal attack.

He had been described by one ex-workmate as a "reserved individual" who enjoyed woodwork and archery.

As well as admitting the killing, Little also pled guilty to two assault charges as well as behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.