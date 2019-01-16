Tayside and Central Scotland

Serious collision forces A90 closure in Perthshire

  • 16 January 2019

The A90 has been closed in both directions in Perthshire following a serious road collision.

The road was closed near the St Madoes junction to allow an air ambulance to land at the scene of the collision.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway at about 11:55 and involved a lorry and another vehicle.

