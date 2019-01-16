Castle Huntly inmate Grant McNamara traced
- 16 January 2019
An inmate accused of absconding from Castle Huntly Prison near Dundee has been traced, say police.
Grant McNamara's disappearance was reported to officers at about 14:00 on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said Mr McNamara had since been arrested and was expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.