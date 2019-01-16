Tayside and Central Scotland

Castle Huntly inmate Grant McNamara traced

  • 16 January 2019
Grant McNamara Image copyright Police Scotland

An inmate accused of absconding from Castle Huntly Prison near Dundee has been traced, say police.

Grant McNamara's disappearance was reported to officers at about 14:00 on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said Mr McNamara had since been arrested and was expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

