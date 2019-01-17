Gatecrasher sentenced for party rampage

Image copyright PPA Image caption Connor Goodfellow flooded a bathroom and broke taps at the house

A gatecrasher who helped cause more than £20,000 worth of damage to a girl's home while her parents were out has been given a community sentence.

Connor Goodfellow, 18, admitted maliciously flooding the bathroom, breaking taps, and causing damage to the kitchen ceiling.

The house in Luncarty, near Perth, was so badly damaged that the family were forced to move out for repairs.

Goodfellow, of Cowdenbeath, was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Co-accused Jordan McLean, 18, of Perth, previously admitted damaging a banister at the house.

His sentence was deferred after Perth Sheriff Court was told he was awaiting the outcome of another case in which he admitted possessing a knife.

'Pack mentality'

Four co-accused had charges against them dropped at a previous court hearing.

The court was told a teenage girl had invited friends back to her home while her parents were out, and the six accused had arrived uninvited.

During the rampage mirrors were smashed, floors flooded and flour was thrown on floors and furnishings.

A shed was damaged, holes in kicked in the walls, furniture was broken with a golf club, and walls and doors were slashed with a knife.

The girl told the court that Goodfellow pulled a knife out when she tried to eject him and his friends.

The court was told the cost of the damage was more than £20,000.