Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the car was turning out of Ingleston Avenue at the time of the collision

Police have appealed for witnesses after a 58-year-old biker was killed in a crash in Dunipace, near Falkirk.

The incident happened in Stirling Street at about 18:05 on Monday and involved a Yamaha XVS motorbike and a Saab 9-3 car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 21-year-old male pillion passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened at 00:45.

Officers said the motorcyclist was travelling north and the car was turning out of Ingleston Avenue at the time of the collision.

Insp Andrew Thomson said: "Our sincere condolences are with the family of the man who lost his life, and an investigation into this collision remains under way.

"I want to thank the members of the public who came to the man's aid and offered their help to those involved and the emergency services.

"Anyone who may have witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers, including those who may have dashcam footage of this or either of the vehicles travelling in the area, is urged to get in touch."