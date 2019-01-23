Image copyright Getty

Scotland could become net-zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, according to a new report.

The study, for WWF Scotland, says reaching the target could be achieved "comfortably" if there is a political and social will for change.

It follows a report to the UN last year which warned of the consequences of not achieving targets on global warming.

The Scottish government has said it will set a net-zero target once it has a clear pathway to achieving it.

A new Climate Change Bill is currently being debated at Holyrood which proposes reducing harmful emissions by 90% by 2050 - up from a previous target of 80%.

The target covers a "basket" of greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide and methane.

The report, by Vivid Economics, says Scotland has "multiple advantages" to help it reach net-zero, such as an abundant potential for renewable energy and a large land mass for increased forest cover.

Trees act as a "carbon sink" by soaking up carbon dioxide, meaning some industries would be able to continue emitting gases.

The power and transport sectors can reach zero or near-zero emissions through advances in technology and a transition to electric vehicles, the report concludes.

Emissions in industry, it adds, can be reduced by at least 60% without damaging productivity while agriculture could achieve a 35% drop while maintaining current production levels.

Net zero

Gina Hanrahan, of WWF Scotland, said: "It's crucial MSPs, who are about to start debating the new Climate Change Bill, confront the challenge head on and join the growing number of progressive nations by setting an iconic net-zero target and speeding up the policy action need to end our climate emissions once and for all.

"This report makes clear that there is a credible route map for Scotland to achieve net zero in the 2040s.

"We are laden with natural advantages for net zero. From our abundant renewable energy resource, to our large land area suitable for carbon sinks, to our history of innovation and skilled workforce, this new report shows we can hit net zero before other UK nations and be among the global leaders on this issue."

The UN Paris Agreement commits signatories to keep global temperatures "well below" 2C compared with pre industrial levels and "endeavour to limit" them to 1.5C.

A report last year by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that whole ecosystems would essentially be wiped out if the lower target was not met.

Following the IPCC's report, the Scottish government asked the independent Committee on Climate Change for fresh advice on its proposed targets.

Maarten Hage, of Vivid Economics, said: "A strong long-term emission target can unlock low carbon opportunities for Scotland.

"In particular due to its large per capita land area, Scotland is well placed to pursue emissions reductions through afforestation and other low carbon land management practices.

"Although there is uncertainty as to the precise scope and scale of deployment, what is clear is that these options are vital to achieving net-zero and realising the ambitions of the Paris Agreement."

A Scottish government spokesman said it would set a target date for net-zero emissions of all greenhouse gases as soon as it could be done "credibly and responsibly".

He added: "We are currently awaiting independent expert advice on targets from our statutory advisors, the UK Committee on Climate Change.

"If the Committee advises that a date for net-zero emissions can now be credibly set, we will act on that."