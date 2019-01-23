Tayside and Central Scotland

Pensioner who died in Fortingall cottage fire named

  • 23 January 2019

A 73-year-old woman who died in a fire at a cottage in Highland Perthshire has been named as Kersten Gallie.

The emergency services were called to the property in Fortingall, near Aberfeldy, at about 07:15 on 21 December.

A joint investigation has yet to determine the exact cause of the fire, but police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites