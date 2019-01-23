Pensioner who died in Fortingall cottage fire named
23 January 2019
A 73-year-old woman who died in a fire at a cottage in Highland Perthshire has been named as Kersten Gallie.
The emergency services were called to the property in Fortingall, near Aberfeldy, at about 07:15 on 21 December.
A joint investigation has yet to determine the exact cause of the fire, but police said there were no suspicious circumstances.