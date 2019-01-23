Image copyright Google Image caption A man entered Ladbrokes in Tullibody with a knife but no cash was stolen

Police believe three attempted robberies at bookmakers in Clackmannanshire and Falkirk may be linked.

It follows two incidents involving a man with a knife who threatened staff at Ladbrokes stores in Tullibody and Falkirk on Monday and Tuesday.

A Betfred store in Tullibody was also targeted by a man with a knife on Wednesday.

In all three cases no money was stolen and nobody was injured.

The suspect is described as being aged between 20 and 40, about 5ft 9in tall and wearing dark clothing and carrying a rucksack.

Detectives said the first store was targeted on Monday at about 21:20 when a man entered the Ladbrokes premises on Ochil Street, Tullibody, and threatened staff with a knife.

A Betfred store in Tullibody was targeted

The next day, at about 21:40, staff at Ladbrokes in the Hallogen Shopping Centre, Falkirk, refused to hand over money to a man with a knife.

Then on Wednesday, at about 09:10, a demand for cash was made at Betfred on Ochil Street in Tullibody.

Officers have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Frank Travers said: "Thankfully during all of these incidents no staff were injured, and none of the stores had anything stolen.

"Nevertheless, we are treating these attempted robberies with the utmost seriousness and would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the three affected premises over the past three days, to contact police immediately."